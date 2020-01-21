Advaxis down 15% on equity offering

Jan. 21, 2020 12:51 PM ETAdvaxis, Inc. (ADXS)ADXSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Advaxis (ADXS -14.9%) has signed an agreement with two institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 10M company’s common stock at $1.05 per share, for gross proceeds of $10.5M.
  • The Company to also issue those two institutional investors, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered common share purchase warrants to purchase 5M shares of the Company’s common stock, exercisable on the six-month anniversary of issuance, having a five-year term and an exercise price of $1.25/share.
  • The Company expects to use the net proceeds to fund its continued research and development initiatives in connection with its product pipeline including, but not limited to, in its ADXS-HOT program and potential new studies for its ADXS-PSA drug candidate, and for general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date is January 23.
