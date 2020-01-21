Advaxis prices $10.5M registered direct offering

Advaxis (ADXS -14.9% ) has signed an agreement with two institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 10M company’s common stock at $1.05 per share, for gross proceeds of $10.5M.

The Company to also issue those two institutional investors, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered common share purchase warrants to purchase 5M shares of the Company’s common stock, exercisable on the six-month anniversary of issuance, having a five-year term and an exercise price of $1.25/share.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds to fund its continued research and development initiatives in connection with its product pipeline including, but not limited to, in its ADXS-HOT program and potential new studies for its ADXS-PSA drug candidate, and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about January 23.