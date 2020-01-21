Morgan Stanley cautious on Las Vegas Sands

Morgan Stanley sees a bumpy ride for Las Vegas Sands (LVS -4.2% ) this year with consensus estimates for the mass market segment running too high.

"There's risk mass growth could come in even lower as net rooms growth will be essentially flat and hotel occupancies have surpassed Vegas, with the Macau tourism office suggesting last week that visitation could decline in 2020," warns analyst Thomas Allen

Las Vegas is seen as more exposed than Wynn or MGM due to its highest mix of Macau business.

MS drops Las Vegas Sands to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight and assigns a price target of $72.

