Halliburton rises on Q4 beat, boosted by international growth

Halliburton (HAL +0.9% ) is higher after reporting upside Q4 earnings, as cost‐cutting actions and strength in its international markets helping offset ongoing weakness in the North America oilfield services industry.

The company says it recorded a $2.2B charge to earnings due to the decline in North American shale activity, centered on hydraulic fracturing and legacy drilling equipment units, and employee severance costs.

Halliburton's international business remains a bright spot, up 10% Y/Y in Q4 following 6% growth in the prior quarter, bolstered by an increase in unconventional well activity in several Middle Eastern countries and in Argentina, in addition to strong evaluation software sales.

Q4 revenue in Halliburton's North American segment plunged 30% due to reduced drilling activity and unfavorable pricing across service lines.

CEO Jeff Miller says he expects customer spending in North America to decline again this year, echoing last week's comments from Schlumberger (SLB -2.2% ) CEO Olivier Le Peuch, which will cause Halliburton to cut this year's planned capital spending by 20% to $1.2B.

But Halliburton has reorganized and reduced North America fixed costs and deployed technology that improves efficiency, minimizes non‐productive time and reduces personnel on job sites, which helped lift Q4 adjusted operating margin to 10.5% from 10.2% in the year‐ago quarter.

"The U.S. shale industry is facing its biggest test since the 2015 downturn, with both capital discipline and slowing leading edge efficiency gains weighing down activity and production," Miller said on today's earnings conference call.