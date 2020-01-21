Signature Bank +5.9% after Q4 shows asset growth, deposit cost control

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) jumps 5.9% after Q4 EPS of $2.78 beats the average analyst by 9 cents.

Q4 core net interest margin was "driven by better deposit cost control," writes Jefferies analyst Casey Haire.

All-in deposit growth of $1.4B at Q4-end supports "faster asset growth than management's $3B-$5B asset growth per annum guidance," Haire said.

Q4 net interest income of $338.3M rose 1% Y/Y, primarily from growth in average interest-earning assets; net interest margin on a tax-equivalent bases was 2.72% vs. 2.68% in Q3 and 2.90% in Q4 2018.

Excluding loan prepayment penalty income in both quarters, linked quarter core NIM on a tax-equivalent basis increased one basis point to 2.67 percent.

Previously: Signature Bank EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Jan. 21)