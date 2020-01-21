Ericsson jumps as Trump says U.S. working with company on 5G

Shares in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) briefly spiked to a gain amid a headline from Davos that President Trump says the U.S. is working with the company on advanced networking.

They've quickly returned to a 0.8% decline on the day.

At a dinner event with numerous execs including Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm (as well as Nokia (NOK -0.1% ) CEO Rajeev Suri), Trump says the U.S. is more advanced on 5G than people realize.

"Ericsson’s done a great job with 5G," Trump said, adding that "spectrum, we're opening it up."

He also tells Suri: "You're doing very well and advanced with 5G." Suri said the U.S. is the strongest 5G market.