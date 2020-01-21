Infectious disease drug developers rally on coronavirus outbreak in China

Later today, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will brief the media on the coronavirus outbreak in China that has stricken 291 people and killed six, mostly in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province.

Selected tickers that investors perceive as bullish on the news: NanoViricides (NNVC +112.4% ), Novavax (NVAX +43% ), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO +10.6% ), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX +20.9% ), ImmuCell (ICCC +17.7% ), Aethlon Medical (AEMD +22.3% ), Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV +9.9% )

Update: A third-party spokesperson stated that Novavax is working on a recombinant nanoparticle vaccine in response to the outbreak in China.