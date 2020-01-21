Stocks drop after report of U.S. coronavirus case

Stocks take a leg down after CNN reports that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to announce the first case of Wuhan coronavirus in the U.S., in Washington state.

The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow each slip 0.2% . At midday, the three major U.S. stock averages had nearly erased their declines in the morning.

The 10-year Treasury increases its gain, pushing yield down 5 basis points to 1.772%.

CNN attributes the news to a federal sources outside to the CDC who was made aware of a CDC media briefing slated for later today.

The virus, which was first identified in Wuan, China, last month, has so far infected more than 300 people and killed six in an outbreak reported in five countries.