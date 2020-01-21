Coronavirus in U.S. could impact cleaning stocks

Companies that sell disinfectants and cleaning products are on watch after the CDC says a traveler from China carried the coronavirus to Seattle.

Clorox (CLX +0.2% ) and Reckitt Benckiser's (OTCPK:RBGLY) Lysol brand have seen a sales lift in the past when concerns over national virus outbreaks have occurred. Prestige Brands (PBH -0.9% ) and Grainger (GWW -1.7% ) are also in the mix.

Previously: Stocks drop after report of U.S. coronavirus case (Jan. 21)

Previously: Infectious disease drug developers rally on coronavirus outbreak in China (Jan. 21)