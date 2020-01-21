Coronavirus in U.S. could impact cleaning stocks

Companies that sell disinfectants and cleaning products are on watch after the CDC says a traveler from China carried the coronavirus to Seattle.
Clorox (CLX +0.2%) and Reckitt Benckiser's (OTCPK:RBGLY) Lysol brand have seen a sales lift in the past when concerns over national virus outbreaks have occurred. Prestige Brands (PBH -0.9%) and Grainger (GWW -1.7%) are also in the mix.
