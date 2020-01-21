Clarivate Analytics to acquire Decision Resources for $950M

Clarivate Analytics (CCC +1.5% ) agrees to acquire Decision Resources Group, a provider of data, analytics and insights products and services to the healthcare industry, from Piramal Enterprises.

Deal value of $950M represents ~12x trailing DRG Adjusted EBITDA

CCC says that the acquisition doubles the size of its Life Sciences business, be accretive to its earnings in 2020, and expects to increase total revenue by 20%, deliver ~$77M in annual adjusted EBITDA before any revenue synergies.

Clarivate reaffirms 2020 adjusted revenues in a range of $950M - $970M, with adjusted EBITDA of ~$330M - $350M and adjusted FCF of $195M - $210M