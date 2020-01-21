Boeing reportedly sees no 737 MAX signoff until summer

Boeing (BA -4.6% ) plunges to a 52-week low following a CNBC report that it does not expect regulators to sign off on the 737 MAX return until June or July, months later than previously expected.

The delay would pose another headache for carriers who already missed one peak travel season without the planes: All U.S. airlines with MAXes in their fleets - American (AAL -4.5% ), Southwest (LUV -2.8% ) and United (UAL -5.5% ) - reportedly have pulled the planes from their schedules until early June.

Update: Boeing effectively confirms the report, saying it is "currently estimating that the ungrounding of the 737 MAX will begin during mid-2020. This updated estimate is informed by our experience to date with the certification process."