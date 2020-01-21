Morgan Stanley lines up on Activision target

Morgan Stanley has lifted its price target on Activision Blizzard (ATVI +0.2% ) slightly, to $65 from $60.

That's generally in line with average targets on the stock. It implies 6% upside from current pricing.

Shares have been on a (fairly) steady climb over the past year, though including a mid-November hitch. They're up 29.3% over the past 12 months, and are up 10.2% over the past quarter.

Street analysts are Bullish on average, as are Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.