What to watch in IBM's Q4 report

IBM (IBM +0.5% ) reports Q4 results today after the close, and analysts expect $21.62B in revenue (-1% Y/Y) and $4.69 EPS. The tech giant has reported five straight quarters of Y/Y revenue decline.

Consensus revenue estimates: Global Technology Services, $6.99B; Cloud and Cognitive Software, $7.12B; Global Business Services, $4.26B; Systems, $2.84B.

Red Hat performance: The $33B Red Hat acquisition closed last July but has yet to fully show up in IBM's results, partly due to financial adjustments. Last quarter, Red Hat reported $987M in revenue, up 19% Y/Y.

Industry impacts: Corporate IT spending slowed last year, and business software peers like Dell and Cisco have recently warned of a tough environment.