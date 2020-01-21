Suncor hit with third Terra Nova safety order in a month

Suncor Energy (SU -0.7% ) was ordered yesterday to stop all confined space work at its Terra Nova oil platform offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.

This is the third restriction issued by the Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board related to safety aboard the Terra Nova in just over a month.

Suncor was told on Dec. 19 to stop production due to defective redundant fire-water pumps on the Terra Nova; then on Dec. 29, a worker aboard the Terra Nova fell from a ladder inside a tank while conducting gas testing.

The board's most recent order, issued Saturday, comes following the completion of its own review of the incident.