Guyana's first-ever oil cargo set to be refined by Exxon

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says a vessel carrying Guyana's first-ever shipment of crude set sail yesterday for the U.S. Gulf Coast, marking the South American country's long-awaited debut as an oil exporter.

The Suezmax vessel Yannis P, loaded with ~1M barrels of Liza light sweet crude was bound for Galveston, Tex., departed from the Liza Destiny floating platform offshore Guyana.

Exxon and partners Hess (NYSE:HES) and China's CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) started production at Guyana's Stabroek block in December, ahead of schedule, after finding more than 6B barrels of recoverable oil and gas.

Separately, Exxon's oil contract with Guyana will not be renegotiated if the opposition wins the March presidential election, the party's top candidate said over the weekend,