Lions Gate dips as Wells sees Starz challenges

Shares in Lions Gate Entertainment are lower (LGF.A -1.4%, LGF.B -1.8%) after they were cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo, which points to the Starz acquisition as justification.
That "challenging" deal was "perhaps ill-timed given the plethora" of direct-to-consumer platforms "that have rendered premium content less distinct,” the firm's Steven Cahall says.
He expects fewer subscribers near-term, which would come with lower media revenues and lower margins.
His price target on LGF.A is $11, vs. a current $10.82.
Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish on the stock, while it has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on LGF.A