Chevron underpaid rent for oil terminal lot, Philippines says

The Philippines government says a lease contract between a Chevron (CVX -1.7% ) unit and a state-run firm is "grossly disadvantageous," after a review showed the company had been paying a "minuscule" rent.

Finance Secretary Dominguez says Chevron has been paying only a fraction of the fair market rent for an industrial lot hosting the U.S. company's oil import terminal.

Since 2010, Chevron Philippines has been paying only 4% of an annual rent that would amount to 257.7M pesos (~$5M) if it were based on fair market prices, the government says.