Cboe proposes changes to U.S. equity market structure

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE +0.5% ) proposes recommendations to U.S. equity market structure that it expects would strengthen markets and enhance the overall trading environment for long-term investors.

Cboe proposed modifications around Regulation NMS include:

Reducing the standard round lot size from 100 shares to 10 shares or 1 share for high-priced securities;

Implementing Securities Information Processors in multiple locations to significantly reduce the geographic latency that slows the receipt of consolidated and real-time quote and trade information;

Promoting additional competition by implementing tick sizes that provide minimum variation increments narrower than one cent for securities priced above $1 per share that are consistently quoted in one cent increments and traded off exchange in sub-penny increments; and

Establishing sub-penny pricing standards that are designed to permit fair and competitive price-improvement opportunities between exchanges and off-exchange venues.