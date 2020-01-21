Cboe proposes changes to U.S. equity market structure

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE +0.5%) proposes recommendations to U.S. equity market structure that it expects would strengthen markets and enhance the overall trading environment for long-term investors.
Cboe proposed modifications around Regulation NMS include:
Reducing the standard round lot size from 100 shares to 10 shares or 1 share for high-priced securities;
Implementing Securities Information Processors in multiple locations to significantly reduce the geographic latency that slows the receipt of consolidated and real-time quote and trade information;
Promoting additional competition by implementing tick sizes that provide minimum variation increments narrower than one cent for securities priced above $1 per share that are consistently quoted in one cent increments and traded off exchange in sub-penny increments; and
Establishing sub-penny pricing standards that are designed to permit fair and competitive price-improvement opportunities between exchanges and off-exchange venues.
