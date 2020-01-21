AMD raised on share gain potential

Earlier today, Cowen raised its AMD (AMD +0.5% ) target from $47 to $60 and maintains an Outperform rating.

Analyst Matthew Ramsay says the firm's "queries continue to shift to 'when,' not 'if' in terms of share gains" and EPS/FCF growth, "as investors largely no longer question whether or not AMD will gain material x86 share or deliver upon its roadmaps."

Ramsay writes that investors are instead trying to "better understand the cadence, magnitude, and competitive roadmap positioning as Intel (INTC +2% ) experiences 14-nanometer supply constraints and roadmap changes."

AMD has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.