Baytex Energy maintains 2020 production outlook; capex in-line vs. 2019

Baytex Energy (BTE -2.2% ) reports Q4 production of 96,360 boe/day (83% oil and natural gas liquids) and 97,680 boe/day for the full year, exceeding the high end of annual guidance.

Baytex maintains 2020 production guidance of 93K-97K boe/day with exploration and development capex of $500M-$575M, in line with 2019 total capex of $552M, which was at the low end of original guidance.

Proved developed producing reserves rose 5% to 142M boe from 135M boe while proved reserves and proved plus probable reserves were essentially flat at 314M boe and 529M boe, respectively.

Baytex also says it plans a US$500M private placement offering of senior unsecured notes due 2027; it expects to use proceeds to help redeem $400M in outstanding notes due in June 2021.