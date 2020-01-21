Enterprise starts up seventh Permian nat gas processing plant

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -2.7% ) says it started commercial operations at its Mentone cryogenic natural gas processing plant in Texas' Permian Basin.

Enterprise says the facility has the capacity to process 300M cf/day of natural gas and extract more than 40K bbl/day of natural gas liquids, and is supported by a long-term acreage dedication agreement.

The company says the start-up of its seventh gas plant in the Delaware Basin brings its total capacity in the Permian Basin to more than 1.6B cf/day of natural gas processing and more than 250K bbl/day of natural gas liquids extraction.