CFPB plans 'short' extension for QM patch

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau plans to extend the Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) carve-out for the qualified mortgage rule — known as the QM patch — "for a short period" after it's scheduled to expire in January 2021, CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger said in a letter to lawmakers dated Jan. 17.

via Bloomberg.

CFPB seeks to replace QM rule that would replace 43% debt-to-income threshold with an alternative and add a "seasoning" framework.

Will extend QM patch until the effective date of the proposed alternative or until Fannie and Freddie are released from conservatorship, "whichever comes first," Kraniniger wrote.