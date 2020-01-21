IBM +4.5% after beats, upside EPS view

IBM (NYSE:IBM) +4.5% reports Q4 beats with a 0.1% Y/Y revenue growth, breaking the streak of five consecutive Y/Y declines.

Revenue breakdown: Global Technology Services, $6.95B (consensus: $6.99B); Cloud and Cognitive Software, $7.24B (consensus: $7.12B); Global Business Services, $4.24B (consensus: $4.26B); Systems, $3.04B (consensus: $2.84B).

Total cloud revenue was up 21% to $6.8.

Red Hat revenue was up 24% to $1.07B, normalized for historical comparability.

For FY20, IBM sees operating EPS of at least $13.35 (consensus: $13.29) and FCF of about $12.5B.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.