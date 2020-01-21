Netflix -2% after U.S. subscriber miss

Jan. 21, 2020 4:17 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)NFLXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor133 Comments
  • Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) slips in AH trading after softer-than-anticipated subscriber growth was recorded in the U.S. amid new competition from Apple and Disney.
  • The company reports 550K U.S. and Canada streaming additions vs. 611K consensus and guidance for 589K. The U.S. net adds were 420K.
  • International streaming additions were up 8.33M during the quarter vs. 7.20M consensus and guidance for 7.0M
  • Total streamings adds were 8.76M for the quarter. Total memberships were 167.09M at the end of the quarter.
  • Q4 U.S. streaming contribution margin increased to 39.3% from 39.1% last quarter. The international contribution margin rate came in at 17.1%.
  • Operating income during the quarter rose to $459M vs. $216M last year. Operating margin was 8.4% of sales.
  • Netflix on free cash flow: "Our plan is to continually improve FCF each year and to move slowly toward FCF positive. For 2020, we currently forecast FCF of approximately -$2.5 billion. Along the way, we’ll continue to use the debt market to finance our investment needs as we did in Q4’19, when we raised $1.0 billion 4.875% senior notes and €1.1 billion 3.625% senior notes, both due in 2030."
  • Looking ahead, Netflix expects Q1 revenue of $5.73B vs. $5.76B consensus and EPS of $1.66 vs. $1.20 consensus. Q1 net subscriber additions of 7M are anticipated vs. 8.5M consensus.
  • Source: Netflix Q4 shareholder letter
  • Upcoming: Netflix video interview
  • NFLX -1.30% AH to $333.71
  • Previously: Netflix EPS beats by $0.77, beats on revenue (Jan. 21)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.