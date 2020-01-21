Netflix -2% after U.S. subscriber miss
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) slips in AH trading after softer-than-anticipated subscriber growth was recorded in the U.S. amid new competition from Apple and Disney.
- The company reports 550K U.S. and Canada streaming additions vs. 611K consensus and guidance for 589K. The U.S. net adds were 420K.
- International streaming additions were up 8.33M during the quarter vs. 7.20M consensus and guidance for 7.0M
- Total streamings adds were 8.76M for the quarter. Total memberships were 167.09M at the end of the quarter.
- Q4 U.S. streaming contribution margin increased to 39.3% from 39.1% last quarter. The international contribution margin rate came in at 17.1%.
- Operating income during the quarter rose to $459M vs. $216M last year. Operating margin was 8.4% of sales.
- Netflix on free cash flow: "Our plan is to continually improve FCF each year and to move slowly toward FCF positive. For 2020, we currently forecast FCF of approximately -$2.5 billion. Along the way, we’ll continue to use the debt market to finance our investment needs as we did in Q4’19, when we raised $1.0 billion 4.875% senior notes and €1.1 billion 3.625% senior notes, both due in 2030."
- Looking ahead, Netflix expects Q1 revenue of $5.73B vs. $5.76B consensus and EPS of $1.66 vs. $1.20 consensus. Q1 net subscriber additions of 7M are anticipated vs. 8.5M consensus.
- NFLX -1.30% AH to $333.71
