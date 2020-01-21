Interactive Brokers Q4 revenue misses as commissions fall

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Q4 adjusted EPS of 58 cents trails the average analyst estimate of 60 cents and is unchanged from the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted net revenue of $503M and GAAP revenue of $500M fall short of the consensus estimate of $504.6M.

Adjusted net revenue rose from $496M and GAAP net revenue increased from $492M.

The revenue growth reflects an 18%Y/Y increase in net interest income to $296M, partly offset by lower commissions revenue as the brokerage introduced zero commissions on online trades.

Q4 commissions revenue of $168M fell 18% Y/Y.

Q4 pretax profit margin of 62% vs. 63% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 electronic brokerage pretax profit margin of 65% vs. 63% a year earlier.

Q4 total DARTs fell 16% Y/Y to 797,000.

Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

