United Airlines +1% after profit beat

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) says it reached its goal to hit an annual EPS target of $11 to $13 a full year ahead of schedule.

The company also achieved full year pre-tax margin growth of 2.6 points, which is expected to outpace its largest competitors for 2019.

Q4 passenger revenue per available seat mile increased 0.8% Y/Y.

Q4 unit cost per available seat mile decreased 1.3% Y/Y and consolidated full year unit cost per available seat mile decreased 1.2% Y/Y.

United repurchased $216M worth of shares in Q4 at an average purchase price of $88.95 per share.

