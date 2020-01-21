Capital One +1.6% as Q4 beats, NII rises

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) gains 1.6% in after-hours trading after Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.49 sails past the average analyst estimate of $2.35.

Compares with $2.69 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net revenue of $7.43B beat the consensus estimate of $7.32B and rose 6% Q/Q and 7% Y/Y.

Q4 net interest income of $6.07B rose 6% Q/Q and 4% Y/Y.

Q4 provision for credit losses of $1.82B increased 31% from Q3 and 11% from year-ago quarter.

Q4 average loans held for investment rose 5% to $258.9B; credit card average loans increased 9% to $122.1B; consumer banking average loans rose 2% to $62.6B and commercial banking average loans increased 2% to $74.2B.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: Capital One Financial EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (Jan. 21)