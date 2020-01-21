Natural gas prices plunge below $2/MMBtu

Natural gas futures (NYSEARCA:UNG) continued their recent free-fall, with the February contract closing -5.4% to $1.895/MMBtu for the lowest settlement since March 2016, as warmer than normal weather is expected to cover nearly all of the U.S. over the next 6-10 and 8-14 days, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.
"It's been endlessly warm this season," says Bespoke Weather Service chief meteorologist Brian Lovern, adding that the December-January period likely will rank among the top five warmest of those two months on record.
The U.S. government reported last week that gas inventories fell by a larger than expected 109B cf, but in what Lovern called "one of the biggest 24-hour weather changes you'll ever see," weather models suddenly changed course, and nat gas prices settled 2% lower on Thursday at $2.077/MMBtu.
Gas-focused equities are hit hard, again: TELL -12.9%, GPOR -11.6%, CNX -10.5%, CHK -9.6%, DNR -9.4%, RRC -8.5%, COG -7.6%, AR -7.3%, SWN -7.3%, EQT -6.8%, CRK -4.4%.
ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, GASX, UNL, GAZB, GAZ
