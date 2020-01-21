Amazon CEO's phone hacked by Saudi crown prince

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos had his phone hacked in 2018 after he accepted a WhatsApp message that appeared to be sent from the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, according to The Guardian.

A digital forensic analysis found it "highly probable" the intrusion happened through an infected video file.

Sources say large amounts of data were taken from the phone within hours, though they didn't disclose what was taken or how it was used.

Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed five months after the alleged hack, though.

Last January, the National Enquirer posted intimate details about Bezos's private life, which prompted the forensic analysis.