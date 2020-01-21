ONE Gas narrows 2019 guidance, issues 2020 financial guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) narrows its 2019 guidance to earnings of $3.49 to $3.53 per diluted share from prior range of $3.39 to $3.57.

Interim estimate is that the net income impact of colder weather on sales volumes, net of weather normalization mechanisms, was an increase of $4.9M.

Capital expenditures, including asset removal costs, are expected to be ~$470M.

For 2020, guidance includes the benefit of new rates, offset by higher depreciation expense from capital investments and assumes normal weather, and forecasts net income to be in the range of $186M - $198M

Capex to be ~$475M, with approximately 70% of these expenditures targeted for system integrity and replacement projects.