China virus fears, new Boeing delay weigh stocks

Stocks slipped from all-time highs following news of the first reported case of the coronavirus in the U.S., apparently feeding into the slower growth narrative that had provided some investors with a convenient excuse to take profits.

Boeing's woes caused an outsized drop on the Dow Jones average, falling more than 3% on news the company does not expect regulators to sign off on the 737 MAX's return to service until June or July.

"The market was looking for an excuse to sell off," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at U.K. brokerage AvaTrade. "Whenever you’re sitting at record highs, retracement’s always in the air."

Among the S&P sectors, cyclical sectors were among today's laggards, particularly the energy (-1.9%), materials (-1.1%) and industrials (-1.1%) groups, with the latter weighed by top-weighted Boeing.

The rate-sensitive real estate (+1.1%) and utilities (+0.8%) sectors outperformed, as demand for U.S. Treasurys drove the two-year yield down 4 bps to 1.52% and the 10-year yield 7 bps lower to 1.77%.

WTI March crude oil closed -0.3% to $58.38/bbl, while natural gas plunged 5.4% to $1.895/MMBtu for the lowest settlement in nearly four years.