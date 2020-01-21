TD Ameritrade Q1 falls short after move to free online trades

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) slides 1.7% in after-hours trading after fiscal Q1 2020 non-GAAP EPS of 74 cents falls short of the average analyst estimate by a penny.

Net revenue of $1.29B for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019 was also just short of the $1.30B consensus estimate; compares with $1.56B in Q4 2019 and $1.52B in Q2 2019.

"The revenue impact of moving to zero on commissions was less severe than expected due to record trading," said Interim CFO Jon Peterson.

Q1 transaction fees and commissions of $305M fell from $502M in Q4 and $537M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 pretax margin of 38.0% declined from 47.6% in Q4 and 51.3% in Q1 2019.

Q1 average client trades per day of 1.03M increased from 837K in the previous quarter.

Trading is up ~40% January-to-date, averaging 1.4M trades/day.

In November, AMTD agreed to be acquired by Charles Schwab in an all-stock deal.

