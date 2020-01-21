St. Joe JV to build apartment community in Panama City Beach, FL

St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) forms a joint venture with Flournoy Development Company to develop, construct, and manage a new apartment community in Panama City Beach, FL.

Current plans for the apartment community include four four-story buildings with elevators and air-conditioned corridors featuring a total of 300 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes that will be available for lease.

It will be the third new apartment community in the St. Joe portfolio.

Site development and construction are expected to begin immediately with apartment homes being available for lease in the summer of 2021.