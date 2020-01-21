Lyft, LeBron James team on bike-share project

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is teaming with LeBron James to offer free one-year bike-share memberships to thousands of teenagers in economic need.

The pair launched the project at a YMCA in Harlem. The Y will help identify more eligible riders between the ages of 16 and 20 in NYC. The free memberships will then roll out to other cities where Lyft offers bike-share services.

The project will be part of the new LyftUp initiative that helps close transit gaps through programs like free rides to job interviews or to the polls on election day.