CatchMark Timber names new CEO, reaffirms year guidance

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) names Brian M. Davis, previously president and CFO, to succeed Jerry Barag as the company's next CEO.

Davis will also join the board.

Barag decided to retire and step down from the board to pursue other interests.

Ursula Godoy-Arbelaez, previously vice president and treasurer, is named CFO, and Todd P. Reitz, formerly senior vice president, Forest Resources, becomes chief resources officer.

"Based on preliminary, unaudited results, we expect to meet our full year 2019 guidance," Davis said.