Fifth Street Asset Management announces cash, OCSL stock distributions

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCPK:FSAM) announces a distribution of 0.06783 share of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) per share, payable on Jan. 30, 2020 to stockholders of record of FSAM class A common stock as of Jan. 21, 2020.

Also declared cash distribution of $1.18 per share.

On Dec. 20, 2019, FSAM received $32.8M of an original $32M cash escrow account that was established in connection with FSAM’s asset sale to Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. on Oct. 17, 2017.

This distribution represents a majority of the remaining assets. The board anticipates making one or more additional distributions during 2020 with a final liquidating distribution in December 2020.