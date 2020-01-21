Burying PG&E power lines to stop fires could cost $240B - Bloomberg

Some of the most widely discussed ways to prevent the massive fires and blackouts that plague California also may be the most expensive, according to a Bloomberg analysis.

For example, burying all 81K miles of PG&E's (NYSE:PCG) electrical distribution lines so they would no longer spark fires during windstorms could cost more than $240M, the study finds, based on a PG&E estimate that moving existing lines underground costs $3M per mile.

A California takeover of PG&E would not necessarily prevent fires but would enact a hefty price, as the book value of PG&E's electricity assets totals $62B, according to the study; the state certainly would negotiate a lower price to account for depreciation, but it would have to assume PG&E's liabilities.

In addition to burying power lines and a state takeover, the Bloomberg study examined four other possible responses under discussion: making sweeping upgrades to the electrical grid, installing backup diesel or gasoline generators, allowing cities to buy pieces of PG&E, and building microgrids to limit the size of blackouts.