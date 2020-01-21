Navient +6.2% after big Q4 beat

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) surges 6.2% in after-hours trading after Q4 results beat consensus estimates.

Q4 adjusted core EPS of 67 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 58 cents and advanced from 58 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 core net interest income of $310M increased from $309M in Q3 and $227M in the year-ago quarter; beats consensus estimate of $305.8M.

Q4 adjusted core earnings expenses remained unchanged Y/Y at $244M.

Conference call on Jan. 22 at 8:00 AM ET.

Previously: Navient EPS beats by $0.09, beats on net interest income (Jan. 21)