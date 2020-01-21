Toyota (NYSE:TM) says it will recall 3.4M vehicles worldwide - including 2.9M in the U.S. - because of an electronic glitch that can result in air bags not deploying in crashes.

The company is recalling certain versions of the 2011-19 Corolla, 2011-13 Matrix, 2012-18 Avalon and 2013-18 Avalon Hybrid.

To fix the problem, Toyota says it will install a noise filter between the airbag control module and its wire harness if needed.

Toyota has not said how many injuries, deaths or crashes it has linked to the defect.