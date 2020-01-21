NV Energy seeking proposals for Nevada renewable energy projects

Berkshire Hathaway Energy's (BRK.A, BRK.B) NV Energy says it is calling for proposals to add renewable energy projects that are compliant with Nevada's renewable portfolio standards.

The company says it wants proposals for solar, geothermal, wind, biomass and biogas technology projects, and would consider adding supplemental energy storage systems.

NV Energy said last month that Nevada's Public Utilities Commission approved 1,190 MW of solar energy and 590 MW of battery storage to be built in the state, intending to serve customers by Jan. 1, 2024.