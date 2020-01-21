Waste Management notches 14th straight daily gain

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) has quietly amassed a 14-session winning streak, posting its highest close in more than four months and just shy of its all-time closing high of $120.65 on Sept. 4.

Gains have been steady but hardly spectacular: The average daily gain for WM shares is ~0.4% each day, and the stock rose 0.6% in today's trade.

Garbage and recycling handlers generate little buzz, but maybe they should, says Al Root at Barron's; over the past five years, WM shares have returned more than 20%/year on average, nearly eight percentage points per year better than the S&P 500 and with about the same volatility as the broader index.

Wall Street is split on the stock, with roughly half of analysts rating shares a Buy, but in the stock's only recent analyst action, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage with a Hold rating and $123 price target.