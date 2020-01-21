Petrobras loses $2B tax dispute

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it lost an appeal over 9B reais ($2.14B) of disputed taxes dating from 2011 and 2012, adding that it still would not change how the taxes were classified on its balance sheet.

In its 2018 financial results, Petrobras classified the relevant disputed taxes as "non-provisioned judicial processes," a category in Brazil generally reserved for complex cases where accurately estimating potential losses is difficult or the company feels it has a remote chance of losing.

At year-end 2018, Petrobras estimated more than 11.5B reais of disputed taxes fit into the category.