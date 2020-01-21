Xerox to nominate up to 11 directors to HP board - WSJ

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) is preparing to nominate as many as 11 directors to HP's (NYSE:HPQ) board, WSJ reports, as the company pushes its unsolicited $33.5B takeover offer.

Xerox reportedly bought a small stake in HP during recent weeks, which gives it the right to nominate directors for elections to be held at HP's annual meeting this summer, with the deadline for nominations coming this Friday.

Xerox in November offered to acquire HP for $22/share in cash and stock, and it hopes its latest move will pressure HP to negotiate a deal, which it has refused to do so far.