GM's Cruise unveils driverless shuttle

The boxy all-electric vehicle, named "Cruise Origin," will be used for GM's (NYSE:GM) planned autonomous ride-sharing service as Cruise CEO Dan Ammann aims to "move beyond the car."

Features: It's about the size of a large SUV with sliding doors on each side, but does not have manual controls such as pedals or a steering wheel.

Cruise has raised $7.25B from investors including Honda, SoftBank Vision Fund and T. Rowe Price Associates. The latest investments, announced in May 2019, valued the company at $19B.