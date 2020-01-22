Tesla joins $100B club, tops Volkswagen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are up another 3% premarket, lifting gains over the last 24 hours past 10% and extending a record run with a market cap of over $100B.

That figure means Tesla would steal Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) title as the second-most valuable global carmaker during today's session after topping the combined value of Ford and GM earlier this month (#1 Toyota is valued at $198B).

Pedal to the metal... Shares of the EV maker have more than doubled over the past six months as investors reset profit expectations amid stronger delivery figures, an ongoing expansion of production facilities and a more disciplined approach from CEO Elon Musk.