Stocks gain ground, tech rallies

World stock markets are getting back to full strength as investors cheered measures to contain the outbreak of a potentially deadly coronavirus.

Ministries and local governments are arranging refunds on plane and train tickets, banning tourist groups from Wuhan and organizing coverage of medical expenses, analysts at Everbright Sun Hung Kai wrote in a note.

Guidelines are also in place to minimize public gatherings in the most affected regions, while President Trump said the U.S. has it "totally under control" after the first case was confirmed in Washington state.