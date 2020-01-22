Holly Energy Partners, L.P. prices $500M of senior notes due 2028

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP), along with its wholly owned subsidiary Holly Energy Finance Corp., has priced $500M of 5.0% senior unsecured notes due 2028 at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof.

The Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with borrowings under its revolving credit agreement, to fund the previously announced conditional redemption of all of the Issuers’ currently outstanding 6.0% senior notes due 2024 and pay-related expenses.

The closing date is February 4, 2020.