Airbus soars to record highs

Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSY) shares rose to record highs overnight, climbing 1.7% in Paris to €138.78/share, as archrival Boeing plunged to 52-week lows after warning of new issues with the 737 MAX.

The U.S. planemaker does not expect to win approval for its return to service until mid-2020 due to further potential developments in the certification process and regulatory scrutiny of its flight control system.

The delay would pose another headache for carriers who already missed one peak travel season without the planes.