Express announces new corporate strategy

Express (NYSE:EXPR) narrows Q4 EPS guidance to a range of $0.17 to $0.19 as part of a broader corporate update. The consensus expectation for Q4 EPS is $0.19.

"Our expected results show the third consecutive quarter of sequential improvement in our comp sales trends. I am encouraged that the new initiatives we have put in place are resonating with our customers," says CEO said Tim Baxter.

The retailer is also unveiling its new corporate strategy, called The EXPRESSway Forward today as it targets returning to a mid-single-digit operating margin through a combination of low-single-digit comp sales growth, margin expansion and cost reductions.

The EXPRESSway Forward outlines key initiatives based on the company’s four foundational pillars of product, brand, customer and execution, as represented by the company’s ticker symbol, EXPR. (E - Engage, X - Execute, P - Product, R - Reinvigorate).

As part of the reset, Express has identified $80M in annualized cost reduction opportunities expected to be realized over the next three years. Express also expects to close approximately 100 stores by 2022.

