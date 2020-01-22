Wedbush confident on Tesla ahead of earnings

Wedbush lifts its price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $550 on confidence the EV automaker will guide high for 2020 deliveries amid strong demand in China

"We believe the China opportunity is worth at least $100 per share ($300 in a bull case scenario) and potentially more and remains the key fuel in the growth engine along with Europe Model 3 demand, which looks healthy from a pent up demand perspective through at least the next 3-4 quarters based on our analysis," writes analyst Dan Ives.

The bull case price target on Tesla from Ives and team is $900.

Tesla is due to report earnings next week.